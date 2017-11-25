No. 6 Auburn tops No. 1 Alabama 26-14, earns SEC title shot

How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...More >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
For the second time in three weeks, the No. 6 Auburn Tigers (10-2, 7-1) have taken down the number one team in all the land. Auburn took down rival Alabama (11-1, 7-1) 26-14 in the 82nd edition of the Iron Bowl Saturday.More >>
For the second time in three weeks, the No. 6 Auburn Tigers (10-2, 7-1) have taken down the number one team in all the land. Auburn took down rival Alabama (11-1, 7-1) 26-14 in the 82nd edition of the Iron Bowl Saturday.More >>
No. 6 Auburn will host No. 1 Alabama Saturday in the 82nd Iron Bowl.More >>
No. 6 Auburn will host No. 1 Alabama Saturday in the 82nd Iron Bowl.More >>
The College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday's Iron Bowl is set. Alabama remains No. 1 ahead of Saturday's big game, while Auburn remains at No. 6 in the latest poll.More >>
The College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday's Iron Bowl is set. Alabama remains No. 1 ahead of Saturday's big game, while Auburn remains at No. 6 in the latest poll.More >>
The 2017 Iron Bowl is for bragging rights, as usual.More >>
The 2017 Iron Bowl is for bragging rights, as usual.More >>
A game of epic proportions also has several Montgomery connections.More >>
A game of epic proportions also has several Montgomery connections.More >>
A strong cold front continues to blast across our area tonight.More >>
A strong cold front continues to blast across our area tonight.More >>