Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Hanover Central 85, S. Central (Union Mills) 51
LaPorte 64, S. Bend Clay 39
Northwestern 84, Tri-Central 42
S. Bend Washington 92, Lake Central 44
Tindley 66, Gary 21st Century 62
|Cambridge City Tournament
Indiana Math and Science Academy 71, Christel House Academy 38
Indianapolis Lighthouse East 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 68
|Covington Tournament
|First Round
Cascade 64, Southmont 60
Covington 67, Delphi 51
|Third Place
Southmont 80, Delphi 72
|Loogootee Tournament
|First Round
Brown Co. 54, Loogootee 46
Linton 76, Rock Creek Academy 31
|Third Place
Loogootee 59, Rock Creek Academy 51
|Muncie Burris Tournament
|First Round
Indpls Irvington 81, Waldron 36
Muncie Burris 63, Delaware Christian 49
|Consolation
Waldron 64, Delaware Christian 50
|N. Miami Tournament
|First Round
N. Miami 62, Frontier 36
Southern Wells 71, Fort Wayne Smith Academy 47
|Championship
Southern Wells 76, N. Miami 62
|Riverton Parke Tournament
|First Round
Providence Cristo Rey 62, White River Valley 38
Riverton Parke 73, Eminence 50
|Consolation
Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 49
White River Valley 53, Eminence 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Indpls Ben Davis vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd.
Westfield vs. Kokomo, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Silver Creek 61, Rock Creek Academy 22
Anderson 80, Kokomo 73
Avon 63, Noblesville 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 40, Zionsville 32
Blue River 59, Blackford 17
Christian Academy 40, Borden 19
Cloverdale 74, Eastern (Greene) 17
Danville 79, Crawfordsville 33
Edinburgh 61, Medora 20
Elwood 59, Wes-Del 50
Floyd Central 62, Bloomington North 60, 2OT
Garrett 45, Prairie Hts. 40
Greenwood Christian 49, Waldron 43
Hamilton Hts. 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28
Hanover Central 67, Hammond Gavit 59
Indpls Ben Davis 60, Lawrence Central 31
Indpls Ritter 61, Indpls Lutheran 45
Lanesville 63, Perry Central 45
Lawrence North 70, Columbus North 35
Marion 67, Indpls Tech 25
N. Decatur 66, Knightstown 47
N. White 44, Culver 29
New Palestine 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 53
New Washington 46, Milan 42
Oak Hill 44, Manchester 31
Penn 54, Elkhart Central 36
Rising Sun 63, Seton Catholic 25
S. Bend Washington 94, Gary Roosevelt 11
Sullivan 42, Riverton Parke 20
Trinity Lutheran 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 46
Vincennes Rivet 76, Vincennes 70
Wapahani 44, Eastern Hancock 33
Westfield 56, Franklin Central 49
|Jeffersonville Tournament
|First Round
Indpls Pike 49, Martinsville 45
N. Harrison 58, Jeffersonville 57
|Third Place
Jeffersonville 56, Martinsville 46
|NECC/NLC Classic
Angola 56, Northridge 43
Angola 56, Concord 52
Fairfield 52, Concord 51
Northridge 53, Fairfield 50
|Tippecanoe Valley Tournament
|First Round
Bremen 47, Whitko 31
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Goshen 39
|Triton Tournament
|First Round
Leo 42, Sheridan 31
Triton 43, Lebanon 35, OT
|Third Place
Sheridan 49, Lebanon 28
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.