Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Hanover Central 85, S. Central (Union Mills) 51

LaPorte 64, S. Bend Clay 39

Northwestern 84, Tri-Central 42

S. Bend Washington 92, Lake Central 44

Tindley 66, Gary 21st Century 62

Cambridge City Tournament

Indiana Math and Science Academy 71, Christel House Academy 38

Indianapolis Lighthouse East 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 68

Covington Tournament First Round

Cascade 64, Southmont 60

Covington 67, Delphi 51

Third Place

Southmont 80, Delphi 72

Loogootee Tournament First Round

Brown Co. 54, Loogootee 46

Linton 76, Rock Creek Academy 31

Third Place

Loogootee 59, Rock Creek Academy 51

Muncie Burris Tournament First Round

Indpls Irvington 81, Waldron 36

Muncie Burris 63, Delaware Christian 49

Consolation

Waldron 64, Delaware Christian 50

N. Miami Tournament First Round

N. Miami 62, Frontier 36

Southern Wells 71, Fort Wayne Smith Academy 47

Championship

Southern Wells 76, N. Miami 62

Riverton Parke Tournament First Round

Providence Cristo Rey 62, White River Valley 38

Riverton Parke 73, Eminence 50

Consolation

Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 49

White River Valley 53, Eminence 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indpls Ben Davis vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd.

Westfield vs. Kokomo, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Silver Creek 61, Rock Creek Academy 22

Anderson 80, Kokomo 73

Avon 63, Noblesville 48

Bedford N. Lawrence 40, Zionsville 32

Blue River 59, Blackford 17

Christian Academy 40, Borden 19

Cloverdale 74, Eastern (Greene) 17

Danville 79, Crawfordsville 33

Edinburgh 61, Medora 20

Elwood 59, Wes-Del 50

Floyd Central 62, Bloomington North 60, 2OT

Garrett 45, Prairie Hts. 40

Greenwood Christian 49, Waldron 43

Hamilton Hts. 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28

Hanover Central 67, Hammond Gavit 59

Indpls Ben Davis 60, Lawrence Central 31

Indpls Ritter 61, Indpls Lutheran 45

Lanesville 63, Perry Central 45

Lawrence North 70, Columbus North 35

Marion 67, Indpls Tech 25

N. Decatur 66, Knightstown 47

N. White 44, Culver 29

New Palestine 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 53

New Washington 46, Milan 42

Oak Hill 44, Manchester 31

Penn 54, Elkhart Central 36

Rising Sun 63, Seton Catholic 25

S. Bend Washington 94, Gary Roosevelt 11

Sullivan 42, Riverton Parke 20

Trinity Lutheran 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 46

Vincennes Rivet 76, Vincennes 70

Wapahani 44, Eastern Hancock 33

Westfield 56, Franklin Central 49

Jeffersonville Tournament First Round

Indpls Pike 49, Martinsville 45

N. Harrison 58, Jeffersonville 57

Third Place

Jeffersonville 56, Martinsville 46

NECC/NLC Classic

Angola 56, Northridge 43

Angola 56, Concord 52

Fairfield 52, Concord 51

Northridge 53, Fairfield 50

Tippecanoe Valley Tournament First Round

Bremen 47, Whitko 31

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Goshen 39

Triton Tournament First Round

Leo 42, Sheridan 31

Triton 43, Lebanon 35, OT

Third Place

Sheridan 49, Lebanon 28

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.