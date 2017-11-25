LMPD investigating Fern Creek High School threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a social media post regarding Fern Creek High School, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

LMPD said they are working with Jefferson County Public Schools on the investigation.

The threat originated on social media, police confirmed.

The original post, which appears to be from Instagram, stated: "There will be a shooting at Fern Creek High School on Monday. Please please do not disregard this message."

The post further asked people to "spread the word," urging students to share with parents and friends.

The message gained momentum quickly on Saturday night and spread to other social media outlets, including Facebook and Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

