No. 6 Notre Dame tops No. 17 USF, 76-66

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) - Jackie Young scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21, and No. 6 Notre Dame overcame a brilliant performance by Kitija Laksa to beat No. 17 South Florida 76-66 on Saturday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.

Young and Ogunbowale combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Irish (5-0), who will play No. 3 South Carolina for the tournament title on Sunday night.

Jessica Shepard scored 15 for Notre Dame, which never trailed and kept a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Laksa led the way for USF (5-1), scoring 36 points and shooting 9 for 11 from 3-point range. She topped the 30-point mark for the eighth time in her career, and almost single-handedly tried to carry the Bulls back from what was once a 19-point deficit.

She had eight straight points in the first quarter to stop a 21-9 Notre Dame run that started the game, and when the Irish looked like they were pulling away in the fourth, Laksa stepped up again.

Laksa had nine points - all of them on 3-pointers - in a 13-4 USF burst that lasted 2:56 and cut Notre Dame's lead in half, getting the Bulls within 67-58. But USF would get no closer than that, and Young's three-point play with 2:12 left restored a 13-point lead for the Irish.

Notre Dame has now won 73 of its last 85 games against ranked opponents.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish beat USF for the 11th time in their 13 meetings, and have won the last eight in the series. ... It's been a winning Thanksgiving weekend so far for Notre Dame starter Marina Mabrey; her high school alma mater in Manasquan, New Jersey, beat rival Wall in football on Thursday, prevailing in that annual game for the first time since 2013.

South Florida: USF fell to a staggering 0-51 against teams ranked No. 10 or better. The highest-ranked AP Top 25 teams the Bulls have beaten remain a pair of then-No. 11s - DePaul in 2005 and Louisville in 2013. All-time, USF is 14-78 against ranked opponents. ... USF didn't go to the bench often; the Bulls' starters played an average of 38 of the 40 minutes.

LOOKING AHEAD

Notre Dame and South Carolina have split four previous meetings. The most recent was in the 2015 NCAA semifinals, a thriller that the Irish won 66-65. Current South Carolina star A'ja Wilson scored 20 points as a freshman in that game, but the Irish won behind 22 points from Jewell Loyd. That game was played in Tampa, Florida, about two hours north of Estero. Notre Dame would fall in the title game that year to Connecticut.

BIG STRETCH

This was the first of what will likely be four consecutive games for Notre Dame against ranked teams. The Irish get No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday, visit Michigan - currently No. 25, though probable to stay in the next AP Top 25 after going 2-0 this week - on Wednesday, and then meet No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Faces No. 3 South Carolina in Sunday's championship game.

South Florida: Faces St. John's in Sunday's third-place game.

