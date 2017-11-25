Photo finish in Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes

(Churchill Downs Release )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017) – Godolphin LLC’s 2-year-old homebred colt Enticed matched strides with Frank L. Jones Jr.’s Tiz Mischief in deep stretch and prevailed in a head bob at the finish to narrowly win Saturday’s thrilling 91st running of the $200,000 Kentucky Jockey Club (Grade II) at Churchill Downs by a scant head.

Enticed clocked 1 1/16 miles over a “fast” track in 1:44.42. Junior Alvarado rode the winner for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, who are both based in New York.

Enticed collected $114,080 and 10 points as part of the 35-race “Road to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve” series, which offered points on a scale of 10-4-2-1 to the Top 4 finishers as a “Prep Season” race. Overall, he’s won two of his three starts with a third in Belmont Park’s $500,000 Champagne (GI) in early October. His earnings stand at $213,880 and has 12 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

“This was a huge win! He is so well-bred and to win a Grade II with him as a 2-year-old is very important,” McLaughlin said via text. “And it makes it special to win it at Churchill Downs. Knowing that he likes the track is great, and Junior rode him very well.”