Miyahara leads Skate America ladies after short program

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Adam Rippon, of the United States, reacts after performing during the men's free skate at Skate America, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Adam Rippon, of the United States, performs during the men's free skate at Skate America, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs during the men's free skate at the 2017 Bridgestone Skate America, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). From left to right, Adam Rippon, of the United States, Nathan Chen, also of the United States and Sergei Voronov, of Russia, hold up their medals after performing in the men's free skate at Skate America, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Satoko Miyahara, of Japan, performs during the ladies short program at the 2017 Bridgestone Skate America, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - Japan's Satoko Miyahara topped the Skate America short program Saturday night, a promising sign for the 19-year-old Olympic hopeful following a hip injury this year.

The three-time national champion missed Four Continents and worlds because of her hip, then finished fifth in the Grand Prix event in Japan. Her score of 70.72 beat out Japan's Kaori Sakamoto at 69.40 and Canada's Gabrielle Daleman at 68.08.

American Bradie Tennell is fourth at 67.01 in the 19-year-old's Grand Prix debut. Ashley Wagner is sixth and Karen Chen is ninth to round out U.S. skaters.

It was an otherwise strong day for the Americans. Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon finished 1-2 in the men's competition to punch Final tickets, and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani lead after the short dance.

Germany's Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko overcame Massot's back injury to win the pairs competition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.