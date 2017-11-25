New Albany lights up for the holidays - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New Albany lights up for the holidays

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Floyd Central High School "Accidentals" perform at the Light Up New Albany event held at the BiCentennial Park. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News) Floyd Central High School "Accidentals" perform at the Light Up New Albany event held at the BiCentennial Park. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The city of New Albany spent Saturday celebrating with their Jingle Walk and Holiday Fest - all leading to the big light up, the lighting of the Christmas tree. 

Light Up New Albany kicked off holiday celebrations in Bicentennial Park.

There was fun for all ages, from a hot chocolate bar to a performance from New Albany High school's theater program. A visit from Santa Claus capped off the festivities. 

The best gift of all? The great weather.

