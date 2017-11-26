Study: Babies sleep better when parents share duties

Eli was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.More >>
Eli was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.More >>
ISP said both vehicles were total losses.More >>
ISP said both vehicles were total losses.More >>
Doctors said some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months.More >>
Doctors said some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months.More >>
Light Up New Albany kicked off the holiday season in Southern Indiana on Saturday.More >>
Light Up New Albany kicked off the holiday season in Southern Indiana on Saturday.More >>
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>