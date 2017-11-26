Study: Babies sleep better when parents share duties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sleepless nights due to a newborn baby can be a struggle.

Newborn babies' sleep habits are typically irregular. A new study out of the National Library of Medicine could be a solution to helping infants sleep better.

"New babies really on average sleep about 14 and half hours," registered nurse Libby Rosen said. "Usually there are 2-3 times they get up for feedings during the night."

A study found in the National Library of Medicine explains how a new dad's involvement can help the sleep patterns of the entire family.

"The more involved that person is, the better and more stable the sleep pattern is for both mother and baby at 3 months and 6 months," Rosen said.

Rosen said child care activities dads can help with are easy.

"Diapering, walking, snuggling, helping to lay the baby down for bed, or getting them up in the night," Rosen said.

Don't worry mom and dad, restless nights won't last forever.

"Their bodies are more biologically ready to combine their sleep patterns to sleep longer, sleep better and if the partner has helped they are more likely able to have a longer more stable sleep pattern," Rosen said.

Doctors said some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months, but sleeping through the night for more than an 8-hour stretch typically occurs after 6 months.

