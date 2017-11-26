Dubois County crash seriously injures Petersburg, IN man - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dubois County crash seriously injures Petersburg, IN man

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
ISP said both vehicles were total losses. (Source: WAVE 3 News) ISP said both vehicles were total losses. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Friday night crash in Dubois County seriously injured a Petersburg man. 

Indiana State Police said Christian Stepanek,21, was driving south on US-231 in the WITZ Bottoms when he crossed the center line drove into the path of James Weisman, 74. The two vehicles crashed head-on. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
New Albany lights up for the holidays
LMPD investigating Fern Creek High School threat
Stores gearing up for Cyber Monday sales

Stepanek was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper then later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with a head injury. Weisman was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. 

ISP said both vehicles were total losses. US-231 was closed for nearly two and a half hours while police investigated the crash. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly