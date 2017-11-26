Dubois County crash seriously injures Petersburg, IN man

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Friday night crash in Dubois County seriously injured a Petersburg man.

Indiana State Police said Christian Stepanek,21, was driving south on US-231 in the WITZ Bottoms when he crossed the center line drove into the path of James Weisman, 74. The two vehicles crashed head-on.

Stepanek was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper then later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with a head injury. Weisman was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

ISP said both vehicles were total losses. US-231 was closed for nearly two and a half hours while police investigated the crash.

