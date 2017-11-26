Experts warn of dangerous virus plaguing children during flu season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the peak of cold and flu season approaches, medical experts are urging parents to be on the lookout for another viral infection that sends more than 140,000 children to the hospital each year.

Respiratory syncytial virus' (RSV) symptoms are coughing, sneezing, a fever and runny nose.

According to Nationwide Children's Hospital, there are simple things to do to keep a child healthy:

Wash hands thoroughly and frequently.

Disinfect surfaces that may hold germs.

Do not share dishes or utensils with children.

And limit the number of people and places children will visit.

Experts say by age two, 90 to 100 percent of children will have at least one infection caused by RSV.

There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working hard to develop one.

