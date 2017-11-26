Arizona State fires football coach Graham after 6 seasons - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Arizona State fires football coach Graham after 6 seasons

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons on Sunday despite a win over rival Arizona.

The Sun Devils (7-5, 6-2 Pac-12) are bowl eligible and finished second in the Pac-12 South behind Southern California after rallying to beat the Wildcats 42-30 on Saturday, but the program is not on the trajectory athletic director Ray Anderson wanted. Graham and his staff will remain with the program through Arizona State's bowl game.

"From the moment he arrived in Tempe, Todd helped change the culture and emphasized the student in student-athlete here at Arizona State, elevating the program to unprecedented heights in the classroom and strong citizenship across the board," Anderson said in a statement. "However, our athletic department, university and community expect our football program to compete on the field for Pac-12 titles, be competitively consistent and qualify to participate in major bowl games on a regular basis. In evaluating Todd's body of work over a four-year period, it became clear that a change is necessary."

Graham, 52, has three seasons left on a contract that runs through the 2020 season and is owed $12 million. A search for his replacement begins immediately.

Graham had immediate success in the desert after leaving Pittsburgh, leading the Sun Devils to three straight bowls and a pair of 10-win seasons. Arizona State played in the Cactus Bowl in 2015 but lost that game and finished with a losing record (6-7).

The Sun Devils took another step back last season, finishing 5-7 behind a defense that ranked among the worst in FBS.

Arizona State struggled to open the 2017 season, laboring to get past New Mexico State before losing to San Diego State and Texas Tech. The Sun Devils have had some impressive wins, beating No. 24 Oregon, No. 5 Washington and Utah in a span of four weeks.

The Sun Devils clinched bowl eligibility with last week's road win over Oregon State.

Arizona State was blown out by Arizona 56-35 last season after the Wildcats rushed for a school-record 511 yards. The Sun Devils came back from a 10-point deficit to beat the Wildcats this year, but it wasn't enough to save Graham's job.

"We are committed to turning Sun Devil Football into an elite program and competing nationally on a consistent basis," Anderson said.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family says boy slain in Cleveland attack was good student

    Family says boy slain in Cleveland attack was good student

    Saturday, November 25 2017 10:03 AM EST2017-11-25 15:03:37 GMT
    Sunday, November 26 2017 12:55 PM EST2017-11-26 17:55:41 GMT
    Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles outside a liquor store had stepped out of the store with his father after the shooting had started and was struck by a stray bullet.More >>
    Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles outside a liquor store had stepped out of the store with his father after the shooting had started and was struck by a stray bullet.More >>

  • Advocates say Texas exploiting day laborers after Harvey

    Advocates say Texas exploiting day laborers after Harvey

    Sunday, November 26 2017 10:24 AM EST2017-11-26 15:24:15 GMT
    Sunday, November 26 2017 12:55 PM EST2017-11-26 17:55:40 GMT
    Day laborers have quietly become an integral part of Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast's rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey, even as U.S. and Texas leaders who officially disavow illegal immigration have launched new...More >>
    Day laborers have quietly become an integral part of Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast's rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey, even as U.S. and Texas leaders who officially disavow illegal immigration have launched new policy measures to target them.More >>

  • Congress coming back to crush of business in a fraught time

    Congress coming back to crush of business in a fraught time

    Saturday, November 25 2017 8:33 AM EST2017-11-25 13:33:38 GMT
    Sunday, November 26 2017 12:55 PM EST2017-11-26 17:55:23 GMT

    There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.

    More >>

    There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly