Pixar's 'Coco' feasts on 'Justice League' at box office

(Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from "Justice League."

(Disney-Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, "Coco."

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Pixar's "Coco" sang its way to the fourth best Thanksgiving weekend ever with an estimated $71.2 million over the five-day weekend, a total that easily toppled Warner Bros.' "Justice League."

"Coco" rode strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences to the top spot at the domestic box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, it grossed $49 million from Friday to Sunday. Centered on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico.

After a disappointing debut last weekend, the DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $40.7 million. In the five-day holiday frame, it earned about $60 million.

The Oscar contender "Call Me By Your Name" had one of the year's best limited releases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.