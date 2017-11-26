WAVE Country kids organize Salvation Army Angel Tree fundraiser

Since 2008, M4MM said they have been able to serve over 4000 angel tree kids in our community. (Source: M4MM)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some WAVE Country teens are working hard to make sure that every child gets a present this holiday season.

Miles for Merry Miracles (M4MM) will host it's 10th annual 5K Fun Run and Walk which benefits the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the New Albany Amphitheatre on Saturday, December 2 with the race starting at 10 a.m.

M4MM is a student-led organization based in Southern Indiana. 25 students from 6 different Clark and Floyd County schools sit on the board. These kids organize a plan of fundraising and work with the ultimate goal of helping other kids.

Since 2008, M4MM said they have been able to serve over 4000 angel tree kids in our community thanks to sponsors and community partners.

