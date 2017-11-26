Greek soccer fans attack Pakistani immigrants in Athens - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Greek soccer fans attack Pakistani immigrants in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek police have used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse a brief but violent altercation between supporters of a soccer club and members of Athens' Pakistani community.

Police say there have been no serious injuries and no arrests.

Supporters of soccer club PAOK, based in the northern city of Thessaloniki, had gathered early Sunday afternoon in Omonia Square, in the Athens center, before a league game against Panionios.

At the same time, a procession of Pakistanis celebrating the Mawlid, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, passed through the same square. The PAOK fans began taunting and insulting them and soon after assaulted them. Riot police, responsible for escorting the fans to the game's venue, intervened and the clashes ended after a few minutes.

