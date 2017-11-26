The Latest: Dolphins turn rare Patriots' mistake into TD

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Michael Perez). Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Michael Perez). Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) poses with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) stiff-arms Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

By The Associated Press



The Latest on the 12th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

1:52 p.m.

The Patriots rarely have self-inflicted mistakes.

They had a big one to allow the Dolphins to get on the board Sunday.

Leading 14-0, New England center Ted Karras sent a second down shotgun snap flying past quarterback Tom Brady, who was not ready for the ball. It was scooped up by Dolphins safety Reshad Jones and run in for a touchdown.

Karras is filling in for starter David Andrews, who is out for the second straight week with an illness.

Following the extra-point the Patriots lead has been cut to 14-7 in the second quarter.

- Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

1:05 p.m.

Seven NFL players have continued their protests during the national anthem before the league's early games.

Eagles safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod continued raising their fists, while defensive lineman Chris Long put his arm around Jenkins.

Miami wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas all took a knee during the national anthem in New England.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stayed in the locker room during the anthem, and Tennessee wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed off the field as well until after the anthem ended. Matthews is inactive for the Titans with an injured hamstring. Most of the Indianapolis Colts locked arms on their sideline.

___

12:35 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league's past No. 2 overall draft picks.

Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.

Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.

Cincinnati hosts the winless Cleveland Browns.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.