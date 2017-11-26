Late Sterling goal as Man City sets EPL record; Arsenal 4th - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Late Sterling goal as Man City sets EPL record; Arsenal 4th

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler, obscured by teammates, celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's stadium, in Huddersfield, England, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
(AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's stadium, in Huddersfield, England, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Sunday Nov. 26, 2017.
(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Burnley's Matthew Lowton, second left and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey react, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Sunday Nov. 26, 2017.
(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Sunday Nov. 26, 2017.

By SAM JOHNSTON
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Only a third of the way into its Premier League campaign, Manchester City is already making history.

Pep Guardiola's City defeated Huddersfield 2-1 Sunday for a club record 11th straight league win. City also moved to 37 points from 13 games - the highest ever points total at this stage of a Premier League season.

Raheem Sterling won a penalty - which Sergio Aguero converted to draw City level - before completing the comeback himself six minutes from time to restore an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

After handing Manchester United its first league defeat of the season in October, Huddersfield had another famous victory in its sights when Christopher Schindler's header deflected in via City's Nicolas Otamendi in added time at the end of the first half.

However, City leveled just two minutes after the break when Aguero calmly converted his spot kick after Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.

There was some fortune attached to the winning goal. Substitute Gabriel Jesus had his shot saved, but it popped up into Sterling's midriff and looped into the top corner.

Elsewhere, Alexis Sanchez's last-minute penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley. It was the third clash in a row between the teams that saw the Gunners score a winning goal in added time.

It was only the second away league victory for Arsenal this season and came against a Burnley side on a three-match winning streak, in which it had not conceded. The win moves the Gunners back above Tottenham and into the top four, but it remains 12 points adrift of City.

Charlie Austin scored two goals on his first Premier League start this season as Southampton crushed Everton 4-1, leaving the Toffees with the worst defensive record in the division.

