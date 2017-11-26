Jeffersontown Police searching for alleged motorcycle thief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police are trying to find a man who has allegedly stolen multiple motorcycles.

Jeffersontown Police said Dylan Robinson, 19, has responded to multiple ads of dirt bikes for sale on the "Offer Up" and "Let Go" apps. JPD said Robinson then asks to take the bikes for a test ride but never comes back.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dubois County crash seriously injures Petersburg, IN man

+ Man charged with murder in 2-year-old's death

+ LMPD investigating Fern Creek High School threat

Robinson is described as 6'1" tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Jeffersontown Police Department at (502) 267-0503 or contact their local police department.

JPD recommends sellers avoid test rides in order to avoid incidents like these. Those considering meeting with potential sellers or buyers in relation to online sales and transactions are encouraged to meet at Internet Purchase Exchange Locations which are found at several police and government facilities. The Jeffersontown Police Department maintains a location in their parking lot located at 10410 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.