Meyer: Vols have contacted Schiano about head coaching job

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano about its head coaching vacancy.
"I know he was contacted, but that's all I know at this point," Meyer said Sunday during a conference call previewing Ohio State's Big Ten championship game Saturday with Wisconsin.
Tennessee is seeking a new coach after the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones, who went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in Southeastern Conference competition in five seasons.
Although Schiano has been an assistant at Ohio State the last two seasons, he posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' head coach from 2001-11 and had an unsuccessful two-year stint coaching the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tennessee (4-8, 0-8 SEC) ended its season Saturday with a 42-24 loss to Vanderbilt. This year marked the first time Tennessee lost as many as eight games in a single season and the first time the Vols had ever finished winless in SEC play.
Schiano began his Rutgers tenure with four straight losing seasons and went 3-20 his first two years, but he later won five bowl games with the Scarlet Knights to rejuvenate what had been one of the nation's most downtrodden programs.
Rutgers went 11-2 in 2006 and posted two other nine-win seasons during Schiano's tenure. Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to bowl wins in four straight seasons from 2006-09.
After going from Rutgers to the NFL, Schiano wasn't nearly as effective. The Bucs fired him after he went 11-21 in two years.
