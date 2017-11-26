Close call for hot air balloon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hot air balloon had a close call when it got caught in a tree on Sunday afternoon, according to MetroSafe.
MetroSafe said it happened in the 1400 block of Echo Trail. They got the call shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Crews were sent to the scene, but the balloon freed itself, MetroSafe said.
