Car strikes tree, one injured in McCracken Co., KY

On Sunday, Nov. 26 at around 3 p.m. deputies responded to an injury collision on Mayfield-Metropolis Rd.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Emily Cossiboom, 18, of Paducah was traveling west when her passenger tires dropped off of the roadway.

She overcorrected and came across both lanes of travel, striking a tree.

Cossiboom was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Concord Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and Speedy’s Towing.

