Locals, tourists flock to Elizabethtown's first craft brewery

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - There's a new spot drawing people in to Elizabethtown.

Flywheel Brewing opened last week, making it Elizabethtown’s first craft brewery.

The owners hope to give people from around the region a new reason to check out the area, especially during the holiday season.

Flywheel Brewing opened its doors Wednesday. Owners say they’ve had a hard time keeping up with the demand from customers coming in ever since.

Marianne Sheroan lives in Elizabethtown. She and her friends came in to Flywheel as the doors opened Sunday. They came early in hopes of beating the crowds coming in to try the town’s first craft brewery.

"But it has been extraordinarily busy. Which is wonderful. And we thought it we caught it early on a Sunday, we thought we could get here when there was not so much of a crowd," Sheroan said.

Flywheel's only been open for four days but already, they've sold out of three different beers.

“I thought we'd move about six kegs and I think we've surpassed that by two or three," Josh Durham said.

Durham, together with Aaron Hawkins and Ashley Willoughby, own Flywheel Brewing in Elizabethtown. Plans by Durham, Hawkins and Willoughby to start their own business have been brewing for years.

"We started joking about it for a while and then one day, it wasn't a joke anymore. And we started taking it seriously," Hawkins said.

They chose Elizabethtown for its location, Hawkins said. The area wasn’t currently served by any other breweries in the region, but had history and a rich culture to offer. And both locals and tourists coming through the area have been pouring in to check things out since Flywheel opened its doors.

The business owners hope to capitalize on interstate and local traffic and give tourists coming into Elizabethtown a new spot with a lively atmosphere.

"What we're trying to do here is to bring a different drinking culture. One with a little more moderation. And we're trying to make this more of a community center," Durham said.

The three said they’ve had their doubts about successfully bringing craft brews to the area.

"Always," Durham said.

"I'm still doubting," Hawkins said, laughing.

But they said if the next few months go as smoothly as the past few days, they’ll have brewed up a recipe for success that people are ready to get behind.

"We want to get more and more people to downtown Elizabethtown, it's a great city," Sheroan said.

For now, the owners have no plans to expand. They’re just focusing on keeping the brews in stock and Flywheel Brewing successful in the months to come.

Durham said they’re still working out which beers will become their signature brews. He said customer demand for their porter and the ‘Decapitated Monkey’ beer are factoring in to which brews will stick around long term.

