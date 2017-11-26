Bond raised for man accused of 2-year-old’s murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police have charged Erin Smith-Spencer with murder in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter Ilena Harris.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Man charged with murder in 2-year-old's death

Detectives found the child’s body in the home on Wednesday morning. Smith-Spencer claimed he disciplined the child two days before.

Next-door neighbor Mary Duggins said she saw Harris the same day.

“The little girl was sitting on her bike, but she looked like she had a bruised or messed up eye some way or another,” Mary Duggins said. “I didn't ask no questions of what happened.”

Duggins said she's heard loud crying next door drowned out by the volume of the television in the past.

“I didn't want to think something really bad,” Duggins said. “When I got in the house, I kind of broke down and cried and asked God to forgive them for whatever happened.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Jeffersontown Police searching for alleged motorcycle thief

+ WAVE Country kids organize Salvation Army Angel Tree fundraiser

+ Study: Babies sleep better when parents share duties

However, advocates told WAVE 3 News that's not enough.

“You don't have to have all the information,” Erika Janes, a nurse in prevention and wellness at Norton Children’s Hospital said. “If you just think the child is being harmed, make the call.”

The TEN-4 rule can help spot red flags. Any bruising of the torso, ears and neck in children four and younger is not normal.

It’s also important to make sure children are in the care of a qualified individual.

“This is hard work,” Janes said. “When you are the biological parent sometimes it takes everything you've got to keep it together. But, when that child is not yours, sometimes you don't keep it together.”

To report child abuse in Kentucky, call 1-877- KYSAFE1. To report child abuse in Indiana, call 800-800-5556.

Smith-Spencer is due back in court on December 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.