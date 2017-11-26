UPDATE: 2 killed in Floyd County crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 2 killed in Floyd County crash

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News viewer) (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)
FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) -  Police said two people were killed in a Floyd County crash Sunday night. 

The crash happened on Indiana State Road 111 South near the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino. 

The Floyd County Sheriff Department's Frank Loop confirmed two people were killed in the two-vehicle crash. 

Indiana State Police confirmed that they are re-directing traffic in the area. A WAVE 3 news photographer at the scene said police were asking cars to turn around. 

Loop confirmed that the roadway could be closed for several hours. 

