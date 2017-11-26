Crash shuts down I-65 N near Phillips Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I-65 N is closed at 131mm in Jefferson County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

All northbound lanes are blocked due to a crash that resulted in a semi losing its load of steel, KYTC said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The roadway will be blocked for two to three hours due to difficulty getting equipment to the scene, according to KYTC spokesperson Theresa Owen.

I-65 North blocked in Jefferson Co at Crittenden Dr due to crash with tractor trailer losing a load of steel. Traffic detoured to I-264. — KYTC District 5 (@KYTCDistrict5) November 27, 2017

Traffic was being detoured onto I-264.

I-65 crash update - crews working to move steel into one lane and reopen others on I-65 North in Jefferson Co at Crittenden Dr. (mp 131) — KYTC District 5 (@KYTCDistrict5) November 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.