Crash shuts down I-65 N near Phillips Lane

Loop confirmed that the roadway could be closed for several hours.More >>
Loop confirmed that the roadway could be closed for several hours.More >>
The annual motorcycle run was the 35 year anniversary of the Toys for Tots program.More >>
The annual motorcycle run was the 35 year anniversary of the Toys for Tots program.More >>
A crash on I-65 N shut down the interstate on Sunday night.More >>
A crash on I-65 N shut down the interstate on Sunday night.More >>
Police are investigating a social media threat regarding Fern Creek High School.More >>
Police are investigating a social media threat regarding Fern Creek High School.More >>
Elizabethtown's new brewery, Flywheel Brewing, opened last week.More >>
Elizabethtown's new brewery, Flywheel Brewing, opened last week.More >>