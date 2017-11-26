Crash shuts down I-65 N near Phillips Lane - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash shuts down I-65 N near Phillips Lane

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TRIMARC ) (Source: TRIMARC )

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I-65 N is closed at 131mm in Jefferson County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

All northbound lanes are blocked due to a crash that resulted in a semi losing its load of steel, KYTC said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The roadway will be blocked for two to three hours due to difficulty getting equipment to the scene, according to KYTC spokesperson Theresa Owen.

Traffic was being detoured onto I-264. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly