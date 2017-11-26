Bikers help gather toys for tots - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bikers help gather toys for tots

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run rode from Greenbelt Highway to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on Sunday, with toys in tow. 

Toys for Tots has provided Christmas gifts for kids in need for 35 years. 

"Many kids won't have a Christmas if it wasn't for Toys for Tots. So there's many many people including a lot of the marines retired, and former Marines with detachment 7-29. We work at the warehouse," rider Phil Cease said. 

It the past few years, Toys for Tots said they've gone from giving out thousands of toys to a million.

The group encouraged families in need to reach out so they can help provide for kids this Christmas.

