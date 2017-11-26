USI Women's Hoops Stays Perfect on the Season

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) scored a career-high 23 points as the No. 17 Screaming Eagles earned a 59-49 Midwest Region victory over Northern Michigan University Sunday afternoon at the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic. Eschweiler went 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc as USI outscored the Wildcats 37-25 in the second half, including 21-10 in the third quarter. The win marks the Eagles' (6-0) sixth consecutive victory over a Midwest Region opponent heading into conference play; and also gives USI the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic title after Northern Michigan defeated host Bellarmine University Saturday. In addition to Eschweiler, the Eagles also got 11 points and nine rebounds from senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois), while senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) added nine points. Senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) contributed five points, four assists and a game-high seven steals. USI begins Great Lakes Valley Conference play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts Lewis University at the Physical Activities Center. The Eagles also visit the University of Indianapolis Saturday at noon (CST) before resuming non-conference play December 16 against Harris-Stowe State University. 1st Quarter: Northern Michigan (3-3) used runs of 6-0 and 5-2 to grab a 15-11 lead after 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats shot 50.0 percent (6-12) from the field and held the Eagles to just 4-of-11 (.364) shooting to grab the first-quarter advantage. Eschweiler had five points to pace USI in the opening frame. 2nd Quarter: USI, which scored the first five points of the period to take a brief 16-15 lead, held the Wildcats to just 3-of-11 (.272) shooting in the second quarter as it went into the break facing a 24-22 halftime deficit. Eschweiler had six points to lead USI in the second frame. 3rd Quarter: The Eagles scored the first four points of the second half to take a brief two-point lead; then went on a 13-2 run to break a 30-30 tie and build a commanding 11-point lead late in the third quarter. USI shot 50.0 percent (9-18) from the field in the third period, while getting a combined 12 points from Eschweiler and Dahlstrom, to head into the final 10 minutes with a 43-34 lead. 4th quarter: In a back-and-forth period, USI's cushion stood at eight points with less than two minutes to play when Dahlstrom had back-to-back baskets to thwart the Wildcats' comeback chances. Dahlstrom had six points in the fourth quarter as USI went 7-of-13 (.538) from the field to close out the 10-point win.

