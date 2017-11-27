Jury selection set for trial of Turkey-owned bank executive

NEW YORK (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of a top executive for a state-run bank in Turkey accused of conspiring to help Iran evade economic sanctions.

Halkbank Deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla has pleaded not guilty to charges he conspired with international gold trader Reza Zarrab. Jury selection is set to begin Monday.

It's unknown what role Zarrab could play in the trial.

Turkey's deputy prime minister has said Zarrab is a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government. Manhattan federal court Judge Richard Berman has said Turkey's government can provide evidence to help the men instead of lobbying criticisms.

Turkey's president has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release Zarrab.

Zarrab has hired former U.S. officials to also work for his release.

