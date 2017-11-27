New study to help homicide, shooting survivors

A new study hopes to help survivors of violence. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – When the crime scene tape and detectives go away, families have to cope with the burden violence has left behind.

However, a think-tank believes it can help with a new study.

Several local families are participating in the study, like Kim Jarboe. Her son was killed in 2010.

“The man that shot him said the kids were throwing rocks and he fired two shots and one of them hit him in the back,” Jarboe said.

Misty Tweedy's son was murdered last summer.

“We still don't know why Jerico was killed,” Tweedy said.

Tracy Browning was shot in the head a couple of months ago by her ex-boyfriend.

“I thought that I was getting ready to die,” Browning said.

Louisville's string of violence tied these three women together.

Their stories are being shared with the Pegasus Institute, the Louisville-based think-tank conducting the study. They’re looking at cases between 2005 and 2017.

Recommendations will be made to the city. Tweedy hopes to see a change in the relationships between victims and officers.

“We're all human,” Tweedy said. “Whatever you think of my son that was laying on that ground, he was my son. That was my baby.”

Jarboe is desperate for accessible counseling.

“It's hard to get in there,” Jarboe said. “If you don't want to kill yourself or kill somebody, you can't get in.”

Browning is asking for tougher punishments. Her ex-boyfriend is already out of jail on home-incarceration.

There's never been an impact report like this conducted in Louisville, but Browning is confident.

“I have every hope that this program will be a major influence to these judges that would let the mercy to a killer,” Browning said.

