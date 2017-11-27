Firefighters work for hours to free man stuck in trash truck

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Officials say it took firefighters over two hours to free a man who somehow wound up stuck in a trash truck's compactor section.
WCAU-TV reports firefighters had use ladders to get into the vehicle so they could remove bags of trash to reach the man Monday morning.
The ordeal happened outside The Kintock Group home, which serves as an interim stop before state and federal prisoners are released.
Authorities initially said the man escaped from the facility, but a prisons department spokeswoman says no one was missing from a roll call.
The man was taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition, but he could be seen moving his arms on a stretcher after the rescue.
It's not clear how the man wound up in the trash.
This story has been corrected to show authorities now saying man wasn't trying to flee facility and it's unclear how he wound up in the trash.
Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com
