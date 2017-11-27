Report: Gophers starting QB Croft seeks release from team

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A school official says University of Minnesota starting quarterback Demry Croft will leave the Gophers.
University spokesman Paul Rovnak texted the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Sunday night that Croft asked coach P.J. Fleck for his release after Saturday's 31-0 loss to Wisconsin. Croft did not attend the team's season-ending banquet Sunday because his departure had already been set in motion.
Croft started the final six games this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining and could transfer to another school.
Croft is a redshirt sophomore from Rockford, Illinois. He completed 41 percent of his passes for 674 yards and threw four touchdown passes and seven interceptions in nine games this season. He rushed 79 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
