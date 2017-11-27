2 killed in Floyd Co. crash identified

The crash happened on Indiana State Road 111 South near the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino between 2 Mile Lane and Gap Hollow Road. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two men who died in a head-on crash in Floyd County Sunday night have been identified.

According to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, Michael Schuyler, 27, of Indianapolis, was driving a white 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on State Road 111 when he crossed the center line and hit a silver 2002 Toyota pick-up truck driven by Joseph Simpson, 31, of Bardstown, Kentucky at 8:38 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 killed in Floyd County crash

Schuyler and Simpson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Loop said a preliminary investigation showed Schuyler was passing improperly in a no passing zone at the time of the crash.

Deputies are waiting on toxicology results to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

