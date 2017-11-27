RV show brings thousands to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The 55th Annual National Recreation Vehicle Trade Show is taking place at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Each year, industry experts and connoisseurs from all over the nation come to Louisville to exchange ideas and inspiration within the RV business.

From showcasing their newest products to finding partnerships, thousands flock to Louisville for three days each year. Many say the open venue at the KY Expo Center is one of the biggest reasons why Louisville has always been their choice of location.

“This is kind of the hallmark of the industry, it's our one opportunity to come together as an entire industry, suppliers and manufacturers and those who support the RV lifestyle,” Winnebago marketing director Chad Reece said. “They're all here and it's a great venue, we love Louisville and the venue is terrific too.”

The show is closed to the public but it is expected to draw more than 8,000 people to the city. It is also expected to generate a $6.9 million in economic impact for the city.

