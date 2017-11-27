Assault suspect accused of biting off victim's finger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arraigned on an assault charge after she bit off a woman's finger during an altercation.

Heather Mohr, 32, of Louisville, was arrested Nov. 25 by Jeffersontown police.

The assault happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cargo Court. The victim and witnesses say Mohr was the aggressor and bit off the left pinky finger of the victim.

The finger has not been found.

Mohr, who was out on bond after an October arrest for assault 4th degree, was ordered to be placed into the Home Incarceration Program and told to have no contact with the victim.

Mohr will be back in court Dec. 7.

