Vols AD Currie defends coaching search, vetting of Schiano

(Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). A Tennessee fan holds a sign reading "SchiaNO" during a gathering of Tennessee fans reacting to the possibility of hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano for its head coaching vacancy Sund...

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, file). FILE- This Sept. 30, 2017 file photo shows former Rutgers football head coach, now Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano running onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Rutger...

(Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). A Tennessee fan holds a sign reading "No Schiano!" during a gathering of Tennessee fans reacting to the possibility of hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano for its head coaching vacancy ...

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee athletic director John Currie is defending the process of his coaching search and vouching for the character of Greg Schiano one day after negotiations between the two parties broke down amid a public backlash.

Currie issued a statement Monday acknowledging that the Ohio State defensive coordinator was a leading candidate for the Volunteers' coaching vacancy without explaining why the two sides parted ways.

Currie says Tennessee "carefully interviewed and vetted" Schiano and that the former Rutgers and NFL coach "received the highest recommendations."

The school and Schiano were close to an agreement Sunday before the deal fell apart after a protest on campus and complaints on social media from fans, state representatives and gubernatorial candidates.

Tennessee looking to fill its coaching vacancy following the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones.

