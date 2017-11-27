Vols AD Currie defends coaching search, vetting of Schiano

One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.More >>
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.More >>
Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to West Texas on Saturday for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.More >>
Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to West Texas on Saturday for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.More >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Colleges and schools use "Hamilton: An American Musical" to teach students about history, art, performance, culture and even politicsMore >>
Colleges and schools use "Hamilton: An American Musical" to teach students about history, art, performance, culture and even politicsMore >>
Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivalsMore >>
Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivalsMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.More >>
New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.More >>
An Alabama police dog shown on video doing "push-ups" with two officers is a big hit on the Internet _ and it's also intended as a public safety reminderMore >>
An Alabama police dog shown on video doing "push-ups" with two officers is a big hit on the Internet _ and it's also intended as a public safety reminderMore >>