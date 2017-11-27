City closes dog park after complaints of excessive noise

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont city has shut down a recently opened dog park after complaints from a neighbor that the barking and yapping were making him "miserable."
The Burlington Free Press reports that South Burlington decided to close Jaycee Park last week and create a committee to establish new standards before opening dog parks in residential areas.
Mark Dickinson complained at a Nov. 6 council meeting that it's as if the park were in his backyard, saying his neighborhood suddenly had no peace and quiet.
City Council member Meaghan Emery said the city wants to put more dog parks on city-owned property. She said there is a chance they may be able to find an alternate site for a park before the ground freezes for the winter.
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com
