Truck driven by 11-year-old with medical condition crashes into home

Pate said three adults and five children inside the home when it all happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Louisville Metro police said the 11-year-old, who suffers from a medical condition, got hold of family members keys and drove the truck.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family was sitting in their home when a truck came barreling through their living room.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail. The people living in the home were shocked to learn the person behind the wheel of the vehicle was an 11-year-old girl who lives nearby.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Joshua Pate said his family was shaken up and some of his family members suffered scratches and bruises when crashed through the house and caused debris to fly around.

Louisville Metro police said the 11-year-old, who suffers from a medical condition, got hold of family members keys and drove the truck.

Pate said three adults and five children inside the home when it all happened.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Pate said the 11-year-old hit another car before the truck she was driving slammed into his home.

LMPD said no charges have been filed in the case.

Pate's home is now boarded up in the front and he’s able to live there for the time being with his wife and child. The family did receive assistance from the Red Cross on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.