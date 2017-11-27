Truck driven by 11-year-old with medical condition crashes into home

He had served six years as senior associate athletic director, 11 years as associate athletic director for internal operations and worked six years as assistant athletic director for business at UofL.More >>
He had served six years as senior associate athletic director, 11 years as associate athletic director for internal operations and worked six years as assistant athletic director for business at UofL.More >>
A family was sitting in their home when a truck came barreling through their living room.More >>
A family was sitting in their home when a truck came barreling through their living room.More >>
Police are investigating a social media threat regarding Fern Creek High School.More >>
Police are investigating a social media threat regarding Fern Creek High School.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
The assault happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 1700 block of Cargo Court.More >>
The assault happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 1700 block of Cargo Court.More >>