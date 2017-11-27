Veteran administrator Miller retires after 42 years at UofL

Courtesy of UofL Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kevin Miller, a veteran administrator with University of Louisville Athletics for the past 31 years and a UofL staff member for 42 years, has announced his retirement effective Jan. 12.

Miller, 66, is in his ninth year as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director. He had served six years as senior associate athletic director, 11 years as associate athletic director for internal operations and worked six years as assistant athletic director for business at UofL.

"I have been truly blessed to be part of a great team that has accomplished many great goals during my tenure," said Miller. "The program growth has been phenomenal, with terrific strides in our gender equity commitment and compliance with Title IX, construction of multiple facilities, advancement through conference realignment and building all of our sports to be competitive nationally. Our 275 coaches and staff have worked at a high level with our over 800 student-athletes, spirit group and pep band participants to achieve these goals."

"I want to personally thank my family – including my wife Betty and children Jennifer Buckingham and Jeremy Miller -- for their ongoing support which allowed me to spend many hours working on behalf of UofL."

Miller has overseen the athletic department financial and personnel operations while also supervising football and men’s basketball. He has served on the past Cardinal Club Advisory Board of Directors and now oversees the management and recent renovation of the University of Louisville Golf Club. He serves on the ACC Finance Oversight Committee and previously served on the Big East Conference golf championship committee.

"While I have known Kevin for many years, he has been invaluable to me in my eight weeks on the job," said UofL Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. "It has been apparent that he has been deeply involved in the daily operations and overall success that the athletics department has achieved over the years. Cardinal fans everywhere owe Kevin a debt of gratitude for all he has done thanklessly for such a long time. We all wish him the very best in his retirement."

Since joining the Athletic Department, Miller has helped implement the long-term Financial Management Plan and Gender Equity Plan for the Athletic Association. He served on two NCAA Certification Steering Committees (1996-97 and 2002-03) and assisted in negotiating the Cards’ local media rights agreement, Louisville arena lease and the sports marketing agreements currently held by Learfield Sports.

Miller has served as the athletic department representative on UofL’s NCAA self-study steering committee. He has served as tournament manager for the 1992, 1993 and 1995 Metro Conference Tournaments; 2001 and 2003 C-USA tournaments; as well as the First and Second Rounds of the 1991 NCAA Tournament hosted by UofL. He helped establish the UofL Student-Athlete Advisory Council in 1994.

Prior to joining the athletic department, Miller worked 11 years in the UofL controller’s office. He served in various capacities with the University Credit Union, including six years as a member of the union’s board of directors.

"I look forward to spending more time with my family and following my grandchildren through sports and other school activities," said Miller. "I will continue to follow and support UofL Athletics, as it has been a major part of my life."

A native of Lebanon Junction, Ky., Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University in 1973. Miller and his wife Betty have two children — son Jeremy and daughter Jennifer Buckingham. Jennifer and husband David — both UofL graduates — have two children: Riley and Daylen. Jeremy and his wife Meghanne have two children: Ethan and Jordin.