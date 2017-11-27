JCPS Names Director of School Choice and Diversity Hiring Specialist

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has announced Monday that they have filled two positions within the district.

Cassiopia Blausey has been hired as the Director of School Choice. Blausey will be responsible for supporting the Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) in its role as a charter school authorizer as well as providing administrative leadership, management, and implementation of district processes and procedures as they relate to charter school authorization.

Ashley Duncan will fill JCPS' Diversity Hiring Specialist position. Duncan will be tasked with providing support and guidance for minority recruitment and retention in the hiring of JCPS employees while working with human resources, recruitment, principals, and hiring supervisors to ensure a fair, inclusive, and equitable hiring process. JCPS leaders said in her position Duncan will execute systems that are designed to diversify the pool of candidates considered for positions within the district.

"We are proud to welcome our new team members, who appreciate the opportunity to build something special here at JCPS," JCPS Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. "Every day, we are focusing on improving culture and climate, increasing student learning, and providing organizational coherence. These two additions to our staff help move us even closer to our goals."

The pair will start in their new roles on January 2.

