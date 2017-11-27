Boil advisory issued for Muhlenberg Co. District No. 3

A line break forces Muhlenberg County to place a district under a boil advisory.

The boil advisory is issued for Muhlenberg County Water District No. 3, according to the press release from the water district. The release states the advisory is a result of a broken line at Central City.

There was no estimated time provided for how long the advisory could last. We will update this story with new information when it is available.

