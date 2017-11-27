Mass shooting training expert to hold seminars in Paducah

Law enforcement in Paducah, Kentucky, want to ensure everyone in the community is prepared in the event of a mass shooting.

Two free training seminars will be held at the Clemens Fine Arts Center at 4810 Alben Barkely Drive.

Schools, churches, and local businesses are encouraged to attend.

Nationally-recognized expert Kenneth Hughes will lead the sessions, which will include role-play scenarios, response and survival during a mass shooting, and discussions on the modern era of mass shootings.

Two sessions are being offered:

Dec. 12 (1-5 p.m.): Recommended for church staff and security, and school staff and security

Dec. 13 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Recommended for local businesses

The events are hosted by the Police Foundation of Paducah/McCracken County and the Paducah Police Department.

