UofL's Jackson, Smith named to 2017 All-ACC Football First Team, 4 others get honorable mention

(Source: The Atlantic Coast Conference)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Clemson and Miami, which meet Saturday night in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, combined to place 23 players on this year’s official All-ACC Football Teams.

The Atlantic Division champion Tigers placed a total of 13 players on the first, second and third teams. Coastal Division champion Miami had 10 total players chosen. NC State and Wake Forest filled eight spots each.

A voting panel of 45 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2017 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, who has piled up 4,932 total yards and leads the league in both passing and rushing, joins Boston College freshman running back AJ Dillon as co-leaders in the voting with 171 points. Dillon has rushed for 1,432 yards - 11 fewer than Jackson - with bowl games still remaining for both the Cardinals and Eagles.

NC State running back Nyheim Hines, the ACC’s leader with 1,774 all-purpose yards, rounds out the first-team backfield. Hines also earned a spot as a third-team specialist.

The first-team wide receiving trio is led by Syracuse senior Steve Ishmael, whose 105 catches are the second-highest for a single season in ACC history and just three shy of the league record. Ishmael finished with 1,347 yards, 354 more than the next-closest ACC receiver at the end of the regular season.

Ishmael and fellow first-teamers Cam Phillips of Virginia Tech and Jaylen Smith of Louisville have combined for 229 catches for 3,184 yards and 20 touchdowns.

For the second straight year, Clemson placed three offensive linemen among the five first-team selections, led by ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Mitch Hyatt at one of the tackle positions. Tyrone Crowder was selected at guard, and Justin Falcinelli took the center spot.

Pitt junior Brian O’Neill is the other first-team tackle, and Virginia Tech senior Wyatt Teller was selected at offensive guard. Wake Forest senior Cam Serigne (35 catches, 444 yards, eight touchdowns) is the first-team tight end. NC State senior Jaylen Samuels is the all-purpose back after tallying more than 1,100 total yards with 15 touchdowns.

NC State senior defensive end Bradley Chubb, the ACC’s leader in quarterback sacks (10) and tackles for loss (26) placed third in the overall voting and leads the defensive unit with 168 points. Chubb is joined on the first-team front by three Clemson linemen -defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

Virginia senior Micah Kiser led the voting among the linebacker corps that also includes Virginia Tech junior Tremaine Edmunds and Duke sophomore Joe Giles-Harris.

The Cavaliers also claim the leading vote-getter among the secondary in senior safety Quin Blanding. Fellow safety Derwin James of Florida State and cornerbacks Mark Gilbert of Duke and Greg Stroman of Virginia Tech round out the first-team defensive selections.

Miami placekicker Michael Badgley, North Carolina kick returner Anthony Ratliff-Williams and Pitt punter Ryan Winslow complete the All-ACC first team. Ratliff-Williams is a dual selection as the third-team all-purpose back.

Virginia’s Kiser (11.2 per game) and Blanding (10.1) lead the ACC in total tackles for the third consecutive year. Kiser leads the league in tackles for the third straight year, and Blanding has ranked second each of his four collegiate seasons. They are repeat first-team All-ACC selections from 2016, along with Louisville’ Jackson and Clemson’s Hyatt and Crowder.

Clemson’s Wilkins and Lawrence were All-ACC second-teamers in 2016, along with Virginia Tech’s Edmunds. NC State’s Chubb, Pitt’s O’Neill and Virginia Tech’s Stroman were voted to the All-ACC third team last season.

2017 All-ACC Football Teams

First Team Offense

Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)

WR - Steve Ishmael, Sr., Syracuse (164)

WR - Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech (136)

WR - Jaylen Smith, Jr., Louisville (114)

TE - Cam Serigne, Sr., Wake Forest (147)

OT - Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson (163)

OT - Brian O'Neill, Jr., Pittsburgh (109)

OG - Tyrone Crowder, Sr., Clemson (131)

OG - Wyatt Teller, Sr., Virginia Tech (107)

C - Justin Falcinelli, Jr., Clemson (59)

QB - Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville (171)

RB - AJ Dillon, Fr., Boston College (171)

RB - Nyheim Hines, Jr., NC State (148)

AP - Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State (147)

PK - Michael Badgley, Sr., Miami (98)

SP - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, So., North Carolina (58)

First Team Defense

Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)

DE - Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State (168)

DE - Clelin Ferrell, So., Clemson (123)

DT - Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson (153)

DT - Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson (108)

LB - Micah Kiser, Sr., Virginia (155)

LB - Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech (135)

LB - Joe Giles-Harris, So., Duke (114)

CB - Mark Gilbert, So., Duke (97)

CB - Greg Stroman, Sr., Virginia Tech (89)

S - Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia (151)

S - Derwin James, So., Florida State (109)

P - Ryan Winslow, Sr., Pittsburgh (99)

Second Team Offense

Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)

WR - Kelvin Harmon, So., NC State (108)

WR - Olamide Zaccheaus, Jr., Virginia (92)

WR - Ervin Philips, Sr., Syracuse (91)

TE - Christopher Herndon IV, Sr., Miami (123)

OT - Will Richardson, Jr., NC State (87)

OT - Chris Lindstrom, Jr., Boston College (55)

OG - Tony Adams, Sr., NC State (81)

OG - Parker Braun, So., Georgia Tech (64)

C - Ryan Anderson, Jr., Wake Forest (45)

C - Alec Eberle, Jr., Florida State (45)

QB - John Wolford, Sr., Wake Forest (77)

RB - KirVonte Benson, So., Georgia Tech (98)

RB - Travis Homer, So., Miami (87)

AP - Greg Dortch, Fr., Wake Forest (54)

PK - Mike Weaver, Sr., Wake Forest (73)

SP - Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pittsburgh (52)

Second Team Defense

Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)

DE - Austin Bryant, Jr., Clemson (85)

DE - Duke Ejiofor, Sr., Wake Forest (78)

DT - Tim Settle, So., Virginia Tech (83)

DT - RJ McIntosh, Jr., Miami (79)

LB - Dorian O'Daniel, Sr., Clemson (102)

LB - Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami (79)

LB - Parris Bennett, Sr., Syracuse (72)

CB - Michael Jackson, Jr., Miami (70)

CB - Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State (59)

S - Jaquan Johnson, Jr., Miami (98)

S - Lukas Denis, Jr., Boston College (94)

P - Lester Coleman, Jr., Virginia (66)

Third Team Offense

Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)

WR - Braxton Berrios, Sr., Miami (70)

WR - Hunter Renfrow, Jr., Clemson (52)

WR - Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson (50)

TE - Tommy Sweeney, Jr., Boston College (41)

OT - Kc McDermott, Sr., Miami (51)

OT - Justin Herron, Jr., Wake Forest (43)

OG - Taylor Hearn, Jr., Clemson (57)

OG - Phil Haynes, Jr., Wake Forest (47)

C - Austin Davis, Sr., Duke (44)

QB - Ryan Finley, Jr., NC State (37)

RB - Travis Etienne, Fr., Clemson (80)

RB - Cam Akers, Fr., Florida State (61)

AP - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, So., North Carolina (46)

PK - Cole Murphy, Sr., Syracuse (65)

SP - Nyheim Hines, Jr., NC State (45)

SP - Michael Walker, Jr., Boston College (45)

Third Team Defense

Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)

DE - Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College (61)

DE - Trent Harris, Sr., Miami (41)

DT - Derrick Nnadi, Sr., Florida State (53)

DT - Mike Ramsay, Sr., Duke (52)

LB - Kendall Joseph, Jr., Clemson (57)

LB - Ty Schwab, Sr., Boston College (53)

LB - Andrew Motuapuaka, Sr., Virginia Tech (42)

CB - Avonte Maddox, Sr., Pittsburgh (55)

CB - Juan Thornhill, Jr., Virginia (51)

S - Terrell Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech (44)

S - Jeremy McDuffie, Jr., Duke (36)

P - Pressley Harvin III, Fr., Georgia Tech (43)

Honorable Mention (25 points or more)

WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Fr., Louisville (43)

WR - T.J. Rahming, Jr., Duke (40)

OT - Geron Christian, Jr., Louisville (32)

OT - Sean Pollard, So., Clemson (29)

OG - Shamire Devine, Sr., Georgia Tech (40)

OG - Sam Schmal, Sr., Boston College (36)

OG - Alex Bookser, Jr., Pittsburgh (30)

OG - Navaughn Donaldson, Fr., Miami (28)

OG - Alex Officer, Sr., Pittsburgh (28)

OG - Trevor Darling, Sr., Miami (25)

C - Eric Gallo, Sr., Virginia Tech (42)

C - Tyler Gauthier, Jr., Miami (36)

C - Garrett Bradbury, Jr., NC State (30)

AP - Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pittsburgh (33)

AP - Ray-Ray McCloud, Jr., Clemson (31)

AP - Shaun Wilson, Sr., Duke (31)

PK - Blanton Creque, So., Louisville (49)

PK - Ricky Aguayo, So., Florida State (46)

SP - Joe Reed, So., Virginia (38)

SP - Greg Stroman, Sr., Virginia Tech (31)

SP - Ray-Ray McCloud, Jr., Clemson (27)

SP - Braxton Berrios, Sr., Miami (26)

SP - Greg Dortch, Fr., Wake Forest (25)

DE - Zach Allen, Jr., Boston College (38)

DT - Ricky Walker, Jr., Virginia Tech (47)

DT - B.J. Hill, Sr., NC State (36)

DT - Kendrick Norton, Jr., Miami (25)

LB - Michael Pinckney, So., Miami (39)

LB - Oluwaseun Idowu, Jr., Pittsburgh (38)

LB - Chris Peace, Jr., Virginia (35)

LB - Zaire Franklin, Sr., Syracuse (31)

CB - Ryan Carter, Sr., Clemson (44)

CB - Essang Bassey, So., Wake Forest (40)

CB - Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville (38)

CB - M.J. Stewart, Sr., North Carolina (30)

CB - Malek Young, So., Miami (26)

CB - Trumaine Washington, Sr., Louisville (28)

CB - Trayvon Mullen, So., Clemson (25)

S - Jordan Whitehead, Jr., Pittsburgh (34)

S - Jessie Bates III, So., Wake Forest (25)

P - AJ Cole III, Jr., NC State (38)

P - Dom Maggio, So., Wake Forest (33)

P - Tom Sheldon, So., North Carolina (30)