Judge: Doctor who doesn't use computer can't regain license

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire judge has denied an 84-year-old doctor's request to regain her license to practice, which she had surrendered partly over her inability to use a computer.
The state challenged Dr. Anna Konopka's record keeping, prescribing practices and medical decision making. They said her limited computer skills prevent her from using the state's mandatory electronic drug monitoring program, which requires prescribers of opioids to register in an effort reduce overdoses.
Konopka surrendered her license, but later requested permission to continue her practice. New Hampshire Public Radio reported Monday that a judge ruled Nov. 15 that she failed to show she was forced to give up her license as she alleged. Konopka has asked the judge to reconsider; he hasn't responded yet.
Konopka didn't immediately return a phone message.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.More >>
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.More >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Colleges and schools use "Hamilton: An American Musical" to teach students about history, art, performance, culture and even politicsMore >>
Colleges and schools use "Hamilton: An American Musical" to teach students about history, art, performance, culture and even politicsMore >>
Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivalsMore >>
Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivalsMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>
Trump tells troops 'We're really winning' against US foes, thanks them and talks up his own leadershipMore >>