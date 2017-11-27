Judge: Doctor who doesn't use computer can't regain license

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire judge has denied an 84-year-old doctor's request to regain her license to practice, which she had surrendered partly over her inability to use a computer.

The state challenged Dr. Anna Konopka's record keeping, prescribing practices and medical decision making. They said her limited computer skills prevent her from using the state's mandatory electronic drug monitoring program, which requires prescribers of opioids to register in an effort reduce overdoses.

Konopka surrendered her license, but later requested permission to continue her practice. New Hampshire Public Radio reported Monday that a judge ruled Nov. 15 that she failed to show she was forced to give up her license as she alleged. Konopka has asked the judge to reconsider; he hasn't responded yet.

Konopka didn't immediately return a phone message.

