Prospect Cove developer files lawsuit against Louisville Metro Council

Developers recently redesigned the project, which is affordable housing for seniors. (Source: LDG Development)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Louisville Metro Council over a decision involving a proposed low-income housing project.

Prospect Cove, a four-story, 198 unit complex planned for River Road and Timber Ridge Drive, was shot down by the council in October.

Hundreds attended public zoning meetings showing opposition to the project. In the end, the vote was close but the project failed 14-11.

The lawsuit filed by the Prospect Cove developer is asking for the vote denying the zoning change be overturn which would allow them to again move forward with construction.

