Louisville company, non-profit offering coding class for high school seniors

The deadline to apply is December 10 (Source: Flickr creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville company and a non-profit are teaming up to teach high school seniors coding skills.

Interapt is working with Transform Education Kentucky to help soon to be graduates get a leg up on a 2 or 4-year degree in computers. Their program will teach high school seniors coding skills for mobile phones.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The deadline to apply is December 10 for JCPS students.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit www.interaptskills.com and click on high school.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.