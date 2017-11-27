Louisville company, non-profit offering coding class for high sc - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville company, non-profit offering coding class for high school seniors

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
The deadline to apply is December 10 (Source: Flickr creative commons) The deadline to apply is December 10 (Source: Flickr creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville company and a non-profit are teaming up to teach high school seniors coding skills.

Interapt is working with Transform Education Kentucky to help soon to be graduates get a leg up on a 2 or 4-year degree in computers. Their program will teach high school seniors coding skills for mobile phones. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The deadline to apply is December 10 for JCPS students. 

To learn more about the program and apply, visit www.interaptskills.com and click on high school. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly