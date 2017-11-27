TransCanada to resume operation of Keystone pipeline

AMHERST, S.D. (AP) - TransCanada Corp. plans to resume operation of its Keystone pipeline nearly two weeks after crews shut it down in response to an estimated 210,000-gallon oil spill in South Dakota.
The company said in a statement that it will operate the pipeline at reduced pressure beginning Tuesday. TransCanada says the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has reviewed its pipeline repair and restart plans with no objections.
The agency didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.
South Dakota officials don't believe the leak polluted any surface water bodies or drinking water systems.
The company disclosed the buried pipeline leak on agricultural land in Marshall County on Nov. 16.
The company says that more than 44,000 gallons of oil had been recovered as of Sunday.
