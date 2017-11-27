Apps make donating on Giving Tuesday easy

Organizers said more than $180 million was raised online in 24 hours in the U.S. alone last year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After two days of devoted to scoring deals, Giving Tuesday offers an opportunity to give to those who are less fortunate.

The #GivingTuesday movement started in New York City six years ago to encourage people to give. Now, it's a worldwide effort.

Organizers said more than $180 million was raised online in 24 hours in the U.S. alone last year. Those who don't donate money give of their time, food, clothing and other resources.

Several apps make giving easy, even if you're on a tight budget.

Donate A Photo, from Johnson and Johnson, allows a user to donate $1 to a cause of their choosing by sharing a photo using the app. A photo can be donated every day and Johnson and Johnson promises they'll never be used for commercial purposes.

The Instead App lets you make micro-donations, $3 to $5 at a time, to the charity of your choice.

For every mile you run or walk with the Charity Miles app, Charity Miles donates 25 cents to the charity you choose; for bikers, it's 10 cents per mile.

Charities can be verified by using the BBB's Wise Giving Alliance website or Charity Navigator.

