Bullitt County growth has school district planning to move students

Many parents are opposing a plan to move their children to schools they say are too far away. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big moves could impact hundreds of students as the Bullitt County School Superintendent is expected to lay out a redistricting plan.

Overcrowding is the issue. Not one but two plans are now on the agenda at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.

"Some people take this very personal and have personal attacks, so, don't take it personal," outgoing Bullitt County Schools Superintendent Keith Davis, who'll retire in June, said. "I don't feel comfortable leaving a problem for the next Superintendent or board to face."

Davis said a decision needs to be made and it's about simple math: "We have space in one area of the county and we don't have space in the other."

The numbers say there are too many students at Mount Washington's Pleasant Grove Elementary. The school built for 600, currently has about 640 students, and families just keep moving in. Davis said there's plenty of room at Freedom Elementary, which he said is a Blue Ribbon School. His plan to move a couple hundred students from east to north also includes some Eastside Middle students to Hebron Middle and Bullitt East High School students to North Bullitt High. Students with just a year to go at each school would not have to change.

Moving children several miles away from their home school doesn't sit well with parents like Katherine Dozier: "A lot of the homes are less than a mile from the current school that's behind us, Pleasant Grove."

Pleasant Grove, where Dozier's children go to school, feeds into the middle and high schools nearby. That's why, she and other parents who signed a petition, said the plan makes no sense.

"In fact, the school they want to move us to, the elementary school," Dozier said, "is not even the second closest, Mount Washington Elementary is actually the second closest."

Dozier is a supporter of an alternative plan that Board Chair Debby Atherton said she plans to present at the board meeting. It moves some students who live along Highway 44 to Bells Mill Road back closer to their Shepherdsville area neighborhood schools like Roby Elementary. Davis said that's fine, but calls that plan a temporary fix that will have consequences as more people are also moving in there.

