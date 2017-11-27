Adidas says Pitino was 'aware and supported' pay for play payments

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sports goods giant Adidas is asking a federal court to toss a lawsuit filed by former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The claim states that Pitino was "aware and supported" the pay for play scheme that cost him and athletic director, Tom Jurich, their jobs.

Pitino filed suit claiming Adidas made it look like he participated in the funneling of money to the family of a recruit.

The recruit in question, Brian Bowen, was told last week that he will not play for the Cards and will be allowed to contact other schools.

