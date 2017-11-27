Report: KY incentives to filmmakers among most generous in US

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Movie making can mean big business.

Over the past few years, Kentucky has offered an increasing amount of incentives to filmmakers to film in the state.

Our partners at the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KYCIR) looked into criticisms that this industry is being offered too much in incentives.

The amount approved for the year is $148 million. KYCIR found the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet approves these incentives in a closed-door meeting, so it's unknown what the plot is or the people involved in the film.

"Since the word has gotten out about this program and it's now one of most generous programs in country, people have been flocking here to make movies," KYCIR journalist Kate Howard said. "They get almost a third of the money that they spend in Kentucky back in the form of a check, a tax rebate. Even if they don't pay taxes here in Kentucky."

While some say hotels and restaurants benefit and it can be good publicity for the state, others argue it's too much for too little in return.

Republican Senator Paul Hornback of Shelbyville plans to introduce legislation to cap the incentive or eliminate it all together.

To read KYCIR’s full report click or tap here.

