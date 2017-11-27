Man accused of breaking into dozens of cars in court

Ritter was in court on Monday for an initial hearing but no charges have been filed against him so far. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A thousand car owners and potentially more were impacted by a recent string of break-ins. Now, police say they have those responsible in custody.

Clarksville Police arrested Brock Wooten and Daniel Ritter last week, as well as two juveniles, in relation to the car break-ins and thefts. Police said they plan to make two more arrests for the break-ins Monday or Tuesday.

Ritter was in court on Monday for an initial hearing but no charges have been filed against him so far.

Monday, Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mulls asked the judge for 72 hours to file charges against Ritter. Mulls said the extra time was needed because of the number of break-ins involved.

"There are going to be a very large number of charges filed against Mr. Ritter. There could potentially be hundreds of charges filed based on the information that I have right now," Mull said.

Police are still investigating the break-ins in several southern Indiana communities. A homeless shelter's van, as well as some cars, were broken into; school books and electronics were stolen. Police reports are still coming in and Muller said that information is needed in order to accurately charge Ritter and the others involved.

"So within the next two to three days, I should have much more information. So by Wednesday, I should have a number of charges filed against the defendant," Mull said. "While these are misdemeanor crimes, many times they're very troublesome crimes for the public. So, my office does take these crimes very seriously."

Police ask those who've had their vehicles vandalized recently to file a report, no matter how small the loss. They said the reports are needed to all the charge the suspects and hold them accountable in court.

